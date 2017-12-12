THE LATEST: Santa Ana Winds Push Thomas Fire Toward Santa BarbaraClosures And Evacuations 
MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Local TV, look what you made me do, Pop-Up Shop, ready for it, Reputation, Santa Monica, Taylor Swift

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The blue carpet is ready and the Taylor Swift Now shop is open.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, the pop star’s new pop-up shop in Santa Monica was packed for Tuesday’s opening.

“I’m a huge fan. I’m a Swiftie for sure,” said a shopper. “A dedicated Taylor Swift fan.”

Some Swifties had a plan to beat the crowd — waiting in line for hours. George Vera showed up Monday night.

“So I got here at 8 p.m. yesterday,” said Vera.

He camped at the Third Street Promenade. Why?

“Just because…it’s Taylor Swift!,” said Vera.

The shop includes all things Swift — merchandise, music and pictures inside a bird cage doing your best Taylor Swift.

Some fans dressed up for the opening — including 4-year-old Kinsley Seibert. She said she was a big Taylor Swift fan.

“It’s amazing,” said Seibert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch