SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The blue carpet is ready and the Taylor Swift Now shop is open.
As KCAL9/CBS2’s Jo Kwon reports, the pop star’s new pop-up shop in Santa Monica was packed for Tuesday’s opening.
“I’m a huge fan. I’m a Swiftie for sure,” said a shopper. “A dedicated Taylor Swift fan.”
Some Swifties had a plan to beat the crowd — waiting in line for hours. George Vera showed up Monday night.
“So I got here at 8 p.m. yesterday,” said Vera.
He camped at the Third Street Promenade. Why?
“Just because…it’s Taylor Swift!,” said Vera.
The shop includes all things Swift — merchandise, music and pictures inside a bird cage doing your best Taylor Swift.
Some fans dressed up for the opening — including 4-year-old Kinsley Seibert. She said she was a big Taylor Swift fan.
“It’s amazing,” said Seibert.