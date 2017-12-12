LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into whether the utility company had something to do with one or more of last week’s devastating fires, one of which is still raging. The Thomas Fire near Santa Barbara is still only 25 percent contained.

Investigators say the company had equipment near where one of the fires started and are not ruling it out as a cause. Cal Fire and other agencies are not yet commenting.

Only Socal Edison has released this statement:

The causes of the wildfires are being investigated by Cal Fire, other fire agencies and the California Public Utilities Commission…SCE believes the investigation now includes the possible role of its facilities.

A Socal Edison spokesperson would not say which fires they are under scrutiny for, but said it’s more than one.

“They’re acknowledging their equipment is in those areas, but they’re not acknowledging they started those fires,” Robert Rowe, a fire consultant and investigator said.

Investigators will go over 911 calls and backtrack to where the fires started. “It’s a long process and they have to look at a lot of things,” Rowe said.

Last week’s Skirball Fire was started by people illegally cooking at a homeless encampment, then exacerbated by strong winds.

California has a history of winds pushing trees into power lines. In 2007, SoCal Edison was fined for the Malibu fires. In Northern California PG&E is being investigated for the possible cause of recent fires.