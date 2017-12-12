CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A Canoga Park community was rattled after a neighbor’s mobile home went up in flames and sparked several explosions from ammunition and an oxygen tank.
The fire was first reported at about 8:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Eton Avenue, just east of Canoga Avenue, according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire was declared out in 44 minutes.
Neighbors rushed to help, but heard several explosions that fire crews said were caused by fire tanks used by the person who lived there and ammunition in the home.
“Everybody was taking their garden hoses and getting their roofs and their plants wet, because we all know how flammable these mobile homes are,” neighbor Alice Campbell said.
Besides the one mobile home that was destroyed, it also damaged several other homes and at least one car. No one was hurt.
The Red Cross was summoned to assist a number of displaced residents, Bastman said.
