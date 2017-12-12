LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk and three other retired players and current television analysts have been suspended over allegations of sexual harassment by a former wardrobe stylist for the NFL Network.
Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Faulk, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor and Donovan McNabb are among several people named in a lawsuit brought in Los Angeles County Superior Court against NFL Enterprises by Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network.
In response to the lawsuit, the NFL Network suspended Fault, Evans and Taylor. McNabb was also suspended by ESPN, where he now works.
In the lawsuit, Cantor alleges that Faulk groped her and asked her questions about her sex life, Bloomberg reports.
Cantor also claims that McNabb, a longtime quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, sent her inappropriate text messages while he was an analyst for the NFL Network, Bloomberg said.
Also named in the lawsuit is former NFL Network executive producer Eric Weinberger, who Cantor claims sent her several nude pictures, videos and explicit texts. Weinberger is currently president of the Bill Simmons Media Group. He was suspended as well Tuesday.
Faulk, a San Diego State University star, played 12 seasons in the NFL from 1994 to 2005, winning one Super Bowl with the then St. Louis Rams. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and six-time All-Pro.