(Credit: Monarch Beach Resort)

Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, which celebrates the miracle of a little oil that lasted eight days in the ancient holy temple in Jerusalem, will be celebrated December 12 through December 20, 2017. The holiday includes many traditions including menorah candle lighting, dreidel spinning and eating oil-based foods such as latkes or potato pancakes and sufganiyot or jelly doughnuts. Get your dreidel spinning and check out five different events to celebrate Hanukkah in the LA community.

December 12, 2017 Westfield Century City Mall10250 Santa Monica BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90067(310) 277-3898December 12, 2017 Head to the Century City Mall on the first night of Hanukkah for a menorah lighting, music, and crafts! The event will take place in the Center Court fro 6pm to 8pm.

Date: December 13, 2017 Westfield Culver City Mall6000 Sepulveda BlvdCulver City, CA 90230(310) 390-5073Date: December 13, 2017 Celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Century City and Rabbi Cunin in The Atrium with a family-friendly event. Festivities include a public menorah lighting, live klezmer band, olive-oil workshop, kid-friendly crafts, traditional Chanukah treats and more.

Dates: December 12, 2017 – December 20, 2017 Downtown Santa MonicaThird Street Promenade1351 Third Street PromenadeSanta Monica, CA 90401Dates: December 12, 2017 – December 20, 2017 Join local synagogues and community groups as members celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights this Hanukkah season. There will be nightly lightings of the menorah starting shortly after sundown!

Date: December 12, 2017 Battleship Iowa250 S. Harbor BlvdSan Pedro, CA 90731(877) 446-9261Date: December 12, 2017 Celebrate Chanukah aboard the Battleship Iowa this year for “A Celebration of Freedom.” Chabad of South Bay presents a special tribute to our armed forces with latkes, hot chocolate, music, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more! There is no charge for the event and it’s perfect for the whole family!

Date: December 13, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm Manhattan Village Mall3200 N Sepulveda BlvdManhattan Beach, CA 90266Date: December 13, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm Head to the Manhattan Village Mall for a “Giant Menorah Lighting Ceremony” this year! The event will take place from 4pm to 6pm and feature the menorah lighting, and more.

Date: December 13, 2017 The Commons at Calabasas4799 Commons WayCalabasas, CA 91302(818) 637-8922Date: December 13, 2017 Come celebrate the festival season at The Commons at Calabasas’ annual Menorah Lighting & Chanukah Celebration on Wednesday, December 13 at 6:30pm. There will be a live concert, complimentary donuts and latkes and more hosted by The Calabasas Shul.

Date: December 17, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm Hermosa Beach Pier1 Pier AveHermosa Beach, CA 90254Date: December 17, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm Enjoy a festive menorah lighting ceremony in the heart of Hermosa Beach.

Date: December 16, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm Sherman Oaks Galleria15301 Ventura BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91403Date: December 16, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm The Sherman Oaks Galleria will be the setting for the annual menorah lighting in Sherman Oaks this year. Great for the whole family, visitors will enjoy treats, as well as entertainment, crafts and more. Festivities begin at 7:30pm near the Cheesecake Factory.

Date: December 17, 2017 from 10am to 12pm Northridge Skateland18140 Parthenia StreetLos Angeles, CA 91325Date: December 17, 2017 from 10am to 12pm The Valley Jewish Community Center invites Angelenos to the 4th Annual Hanukkah Party at Northridge’s Skateland! Bring family and friends to enjoy a day of fun.

Date: December 12, 2017 Point Dume Village29169 Heathercliff Rd.Malibu, CA 90265Date: December 12, 2017 Chabad of Malibu is helping bring the Hanukkah spirit to the area this year! Starting at 3:30pm, there will be fun entertainment for the whole family, including menorah making activities, face painting, raffles, prizes, donuts, latkes, music and more! Then, there will be a grand menorah lighting ceremony!

Date: December 12, 2017 at 6pm Porter Ranch Town Center118 Ronald Reagan FwyNorthridge, CA 91326Date: December 12, 2017 at 6pm Chabad presents their annual grand menorah lighting at The Porter Ranch Town Center! On Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 6pm, there will be hot latkes and donuts, crafts and toys, a children’s performance, face painting, as well as a menorah lighting ceremony and more!

Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm Corner of Swarthmore Avenue & Sunset BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90272Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm Head to the Pacific Palisades for a free event put on by Chabad. There will be a menorah lighting, music, latkes, donuts, chocolate coins, arts and crafts and much more!

Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm Redondo Beach City Hall415 Diamond StreetRedondo Beach, CA 90277Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm Enjoy a giant menorah lighting ceremony in the heart of Redondo Beach!

Date: December 12, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm Westfield Topanga & The Village6600 Topanga Canyon BlvdWoodland Hills, CA 91303Date: December 12, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm Join Chabad of West Hills on the first night of Hanukkah as they put on a family friend event with a menorah lighting ceremony, as well as festivities like arts & crafts, food and treats, music and more!