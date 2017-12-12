Westfield Century City Mall
10250 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 277-3898
www.westfield.com
December 12, 2017
Head to the Century City Mall on the first night of Hanukkah for a menorah lighting, music, and crafts! The event will take place in the Center Court fro 6pm to 8pm.
Westfield Culver City Mall
6000 Sepulveda Blvd
Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 390-5073
www.westfield.com
Date: December 13, 2017
Celebrate Chanukah with Chabad of Century City and Rabbi Cunin in The Atrium with a family-friendly event. Festivities include a public menorah lighting, live klezmer band, olive-oil workshop, kid-friendly crafts, traditional Chanukah treats and more.
Downtown Santa Monica
Third Street Promenade
1351 Third Street Promenade
Santa Monica, CA 90401
www.santamonica.com
Dates: December 12, 2017 – December 20, 2017
Join local synagogues and community groups as members celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights this Hanukkah season. There will be nightly lightings of the menorah starting shortly after sundown!
Battleship Iowa
250 S. Harbor Blvd
San Pedro, CA 90731
(877) 446-9261
www.pacificbattleship.com
Date: December 12, 2017
Celebrate Chanukah aboard the Battleship Iowa this year for “A Celebration of Freedom.” Chabad of South Bay presents a special tribute to our armed forces with latkes, hot chocolate, music, dreidels, chocolate gelt and more! There is no charge for the event and it’s perfect for the whole family!
Manhattan Village Mall
3200 N Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Date: December 13, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Head to the Manhattan Village Mall for a “Giant Menorah Lighting Ceremony” this year! The event will take place from 4pm to 6pm and feature the menorah lighting, and more.
The Commons at Calabasas
4799 Commons Way
Calabasas, CA 91302
(818) 637-8922
www.shopcommons.com
Date: December 13, 2017
Come celebrate the festival season at The Commons at Calabasas’ annual Menorah Lighting & Chanukah Celebration on Wednesday, December 13 at 6:30pm. There will be a live concert, complimentary donuts and latkes and more hosted by The Calabasas Shul.
Hermosa Beach Pier
1 Pier Ave
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Date: December 17, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm
Enjoy a festive menorah lighting ceremony in the heart of Hermosa Beach.
Sherman Oaks Galleria
15301 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
www.shermanoaksgalleria.com
Date: December 16, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9pm
The Sherman Oaks Galleria will be the setting for the annual menorah lighting in Sherman Oaks this year. Great for the whole family, visitors will enjoy treats, as well as entertainment, crafts and more. Festivities begin at 7:30pm near the Cheesecake Factory.
Northridge Skateland
18140 Parthenia Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Date: December 17, 2017 from 10am to 12pm
The Valley Jewish Community Center invites Angelenos to the 4th Annual Hanukkah Party at Northridge’s Skateland! Bring family and friends to enjoy a day of fun.
Point Dume Village
29169 Heathercliff Rd.
Malibu, CA 90265
Date: December 12, 2017
Chabad of Malibu is helping bring the Hanukkah spirit to the area this year! Starting at 3:30pm, there will be fun entertainment for the whole family, including menorah making activities, face painting, raffles, prizes, donuts, latkes, music and more! Then, there will be a grand menorah lighting ceremony!
Porter Ranch Town Center
118 Ronald Reagan Fwy
Northridge, CA 91326
Date: December 12, 2017 at 6pm
Chabad presents their annual grand menorah lighting at The Porter Ranch Town Center! On Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 6pm, there will be hot latkes and donuts, crafts and toys, a children’s performance, face painting, as well as a menorah lighting ceremony and more!
Corner of Swarthmore Avenue & Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90272
Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm
Head to the Pacific Palisades for a free event put on by Chabad. There will be a menorah lighting, music, latkes, donuts, chocolate coins, arts and crafts and much more!
Redondo Beach City Hall
415 Diamond Street
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Date: December 12, 2017 at 5:30pm
Enjoy a giant menorah lighting ceremony in the heart of Redondo Beach!
Westfield Topanga & The Village
6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91303
Date: December 12, 2017 from 5pm to 7pm
Join Chabad of West Hills on the first night of Hanukkah as they put on a family friend event with a menorah lighting ceremony, as well as festivities like arts & crafts, food and treats, music and more!
Temple Beth David of the San Gabriel Valley
9677 Longden Avenue
Temple City, CA
Date: December 17, 2017 at 12:30pm
Join Temple Beth David in the San Gabriel Valley for their traditional celebration lunch filled with live music and more!