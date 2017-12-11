VENTURA (CBSLA) — For the 17,000 students in the Ventura Unified School District, it’s been a week canceled classes due to the massive Thomas Fire that has burned over 230,000 acres. Now, as the district prepares to open schools back up Wednesday, teachers and administrators are looking forward to giving their pupils some sense of normalcy.

“I miss school,” grade-schooler Jaelyn Alamillo told CBS2 News Monday. She and her family are still evacuated from their home, which might make getting back to their regular routine a little difficult.

However, VUSD Superintendent David Creswell said teachers and the district are available to help.

“We have the resources to replace backpacks, textbooks, paper,” said Creswell. “We’re gonna be flexible on homework assignments, all those types of things. We just need to get your kids to school.”

Even if their regular school is closed, the district is committed to getting students into a class elsewhere, if need be.

“No matter where they are, no matter what they’re situation is, we’re committed to getting those students back into a school system,” added Creswell.

All VUSD employees will be working on Tuesday, and regular classes will resume Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Additionally, breakfast and lunch will be available to to all students Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., respectively, at the following locations:

More information is available on the VUSD website.