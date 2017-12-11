THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Creek, Fires, Lilac, Local TV, Rye, Skirball, SoCal Fires, Thomas, Wildfires

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wildfires are still raging across Southern California, although crews are making progress.

According to Cal Fire, almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line. Fires have burned nearly 257,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures.

Here the latest from the SoCal fires still burning:

THOMAS FIRE – Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Acres burned: 230,500
Containment: 15%
LILAC FIRE – San Diego County
Acres burned: 4,100
Containment: 80%
CREEK FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 15,619
Containment: 95%
RYE FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 6,049
Containment: 93%
SKIRBALL FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 422
Containment: 85%
