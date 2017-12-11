LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wildfires are still raging across Southern California, although crews are making progress.
According to Cal Fire, almost 9,000 firefighters remain on the line. Fires have burned nearly 257,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 structures.
Here the latest from the SoCal fires still burning:
THOMAS FIRE – Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Acres burned: 230,500
Containment: 15%
Related: Thomas Fire Burns Into Second Week, New Evacuations Ordered In Santa Barbara County
LILAC FIRE – San Diego County
Acres burned: 4,100
Containment: 80%
Related: 4,100-Acre Lilac Fire In San Diego County 60 Percent Contained
CREEK FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 15,619
Containment: 95%
Related: As Creek Fire Reaches 95 Percent Containment, Residents Taking Destruction ‘All In Stride’
RYE FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 6,049
Containment: 93%
Related: Damaging Rye Fire In Santa Clarita 90 Percent Contained
SKIRBALL FIRE – Los Angeles County
Acres burned: 422
Containment: 85%
Related: Skirball Fire In Bel Air Now 85 Percent Contained, All Evacuations Lifted