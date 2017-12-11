THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Last month, Hernandez, 27, admitted to engaging in lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside-area music instructor arrested for a lewd act with a child has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

Guitar teacher Nathaniel Elizar Hernandez was a arrested in Moreno Valley in July for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old-girl.

Music teacher Nathaniel Hernandez. (PHOTO: Riverside Police Department)

In exchange, the Riverside County District Attorney dropped four related charges.

Police began investigating Hernandez after an incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Orangecrest.

