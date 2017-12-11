RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside-area music instructor arrested for a lewd act with a child has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison.
Guitar teacher Nathaniel Elizar Hernandez was a arrested in Moreno Valley in July for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old-girl.
Last month, Hernandez, 27, admitted to engaging in lewd acts with a child under the age of 14.
In exchange, the Riverside County District Attorney dropped four related charges.
Police began investigating Hernandez after an incident that occurred in the neighborhood of Orangecrest.