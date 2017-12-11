SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — The development of the Port of Los Angeles took another step forward Monday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined community leaders at a ceremony celebrating the start of construction for the La Kretz Blue Economy Incubator.

“The ocean is a frontier for new discoveries that can transform how we live, help us better understand our planet, and create green jobs that can drive our economic future,” said Mayor Garcetti. “This new campus will be a place where scientists, educators, policy makers, and entrepreneurs can work together to accelerate marine research that will set an example for the world to follow.”

The new La Kretz Blue Economy Incubator will be a hub for sustainable business innovation and marine research that will fuel our economy, nurture our planet, and shape our future. pic.twitter.com/kfK32kGs2n — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) December 11, 2017

The building will be part of AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles’ ocean innovation campus. The 35-acre campus will be located in one of the port’s oldest sections, on City Dock No. 1.

“Sustainable business incubation is crucial to our vision for creating the ocean-focused research, education and jobs that we need to evolve the Port of Los Angeles and neighboring communities for the economy of the future,” said Jenny Krusoe, AltaSea’s executive director. “Today we celebrate the start of work on the La Kretz Blue Economy Incubator, which will find and nurture those sustainable, ocean-focused businesses.”