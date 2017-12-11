ARTESIA (CBSLA) — Deputies fatally shot a man who cut them with a knife, authorities said Monday.
The deputy-involved shooting happened at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the 22900 block of Droxford Street at Elaine Avenue, sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Kelvin Moody said.
The deputies were responding to reports of a suspicious man in an SUV looking into parked vehicles, Moody said. A second call to 911 reported the man drove onto a lawn, abandoned the SUV, and fought with someone before walking away.
Deputies located the man between two residences, the deputy said, adding: “The suspect was uncooperative, physically attacked deputies and a fight ensued.”
The deputies tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but it was not effective, Moody said. When the suspect armed himself with a knife, and cut two of the deputies on their hands, that’s when the deputies opened fire.
“The suspect was struck at least one time in the torso,” Moody said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating, Moody said. The District Attorney’s Office will investigate as well.
