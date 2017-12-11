THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:lamelo ball, LiAngelo Ball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LiAngelo and LaMelo ball are headed to Europe.

The two youner Ball brothers of Lakers rookie Lonzo signed contracts Monday to play with a Lithuanian team for the rest of the season, according to their agent.

The brothers will join the team in January and have reportedly discussed a role of playing 20-25 minutes a game. Their team plays in the “Baltic League,” a less competitive league than the country’s top level “Lithuanian League.”

The club plays in a 1,700-seat arena and is from a small village of around 10,000 people.

LiAngelo Ball did not play in any of the Bruins’ eight games this season after being suspended indefinitely by UCLA for his involvement in a shoplifting incident during the team’s season-opening trip to China.

Father LaVar Ball recently withdrew LaMelo from Chino Hills High, where he was a junior, and said he was going to home school him. LaMelo scored 92 points in a Chino Hills high game last season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch