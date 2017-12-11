LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LiAngelo and LaMelo ball are headed to Europe.
The two youner Ball brothers of Lakers rookie Lonzo signed contracts Monday to play with a Lithuanian team for the rest of the season, according to their agent.
The brothers will join the team in January and have reportedly discussed a role of playing 20-25 minutes a game. Their team plays in the “Baltic League,” a less competitive league than the country’s top level “Lithuanian League.”
The club plays in a 1,700-seat arena and is from a small village of around 10,000 people.
LiAngelo Ball did not play in any of the Bruins’ eight games this season after being suspended indefinitely by UCLA for his involvement in a shoplifting incident during the team’s season-opening trip to China.
Father LaVar Ball recently withdrew LaMelo from Chino Hills High, where he was a junior, and said he was going to home school him. LaMelo scored 92 points in a Chino Hills high game last season.