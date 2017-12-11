BEVERLY HILLS (AP) — Nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Thursday in Beverly Hills by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
MOTION PICTURES
—Picture, Drama: “Call Me By Your Name,” ”Dunkirk,” ”The Post,” The Shape of Water” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
—Picture, Musical or Comedy: “The Disaster Artist,” ”Get Out,” ”The Greatest Showman,” ”Lady Bird” and “I, Tonya.”
—Foreign Language: “Fantastic Woman,” ”First They Killed My Father,” “In the Fade,” ”Loveless” and “The Square.”
—Animated Film: “The Boss Baby,” ”The Breadwinner,” ”Coco,” ”Ferdinand,” ”Loving Vincent.”
TELEVISION
—Series, Drama: “The Crown,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”This Is Us,” ”Stranger Things” and “Game of Thrones.”
—Series, Musical or Comedy: “black-ish,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”Master of None,” ”Smilf” and “Will & Grace.”
—Movie or Limited Series: “Big Little Lies,” ”Fargo,” ”Feud: Bette and Joan,” ”The Sinner” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”
—Actor, Movie or Limited Series: Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies.” Jude Law, “The Young Pope,” Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks,” Ewan McGregor, “Fargo,” Geoffrey Rush, “Genius,”
—Actress, Musical or Comedy: Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”; Alison Brie, “Glow”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Issa Rae, “Insecure” and Frankie Shaw, “Smilf.”
—Actor, Movie or Limited Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”; William H. Macy, “Shameless” and Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace.”