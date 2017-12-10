(credit: Mr Jingles Christmas Trees)

Looking for that perfect Christmas tree? Los Angeles offers plenty of locations around the city to buy all types of trees, wreaths and accessories! Choose between the favorite holiday Grand Firs, the feathery Douglas Fir trees, and more.



shawnschristmastrees.com 3443 S Sepulveda BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90034(323) 325-6314Additional Location: 6815 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045 This West L.A. mainstay has been selling Christmas trees in Los Angeles for over 35 years and is one of the oldest individually owned tree lots in the area. Sold at two locations, one on Sepulveda and the other on La Cienega, Shawn’s offers trees between 2 feet and 15 feet and live trees up to 4 feet. Others include Douglas Fir, Noble Fir, Nordman Fir, Grand Fir, Silver Tips and Fraser Fir, which are all brought from North Carolina due to better quality. Shawn’s also offers great wreaths in 6 different sizes.



www.tinystrees.com 4827 Sepulveda BlvdSherman Oaks, CA 91403(818) 990-2571 Sherman Oaks’ based Tina’s Tree offers long lasting fresh cut trees of all kinds up until Christmas Eve. With delivery to Angelenos home or office of trees as well as wreaths and garlands, Tina’s is a great option. Choose between Noble Fir trees, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, and Silvertip.



www.mrgreentrees.com 1030 S La Cienega BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90035(310) 276-9827 From the same family that brings Mr. Bone’s Pumpkin Patch comes Mr. Greentrees. Choose between Noble Firs, Grand Firs, Douglas Firs, as well as garlands and wreaths that are fresh, handpicked and handmade.



www.facebook.com 4520 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90027(310) 933-7022 Pick your lush green tree at Frosty’s this year. With fresh trees of all sizes delivered each week, you’re bound to get a terrific one here. Located in East Hollywood, they offer trees in a variety of colors as well, in addition to their traditional firs.



mrjingleschristmastrees.com 1300 Westwood BoulevardLos Angeles, CA 90024(844) 454-6453 Order online, or go head to one of their many locations in Los Angeles for your Christmas tree. With locations in Westwood, Hollywood (on Highland Avenue), and at the Farmers Market in West Hollywood, opt for trees like a Douglas Fir, a Grand Fir tree, a Noble Fir, Nordmann Firs, Fraser Firs, and more! Choose between a variety of wreaths of all sizes, too!