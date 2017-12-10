Shawn’s Christmas Trees
3443 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(323) 325-6314
Additional Location: 6815 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
shawnschristmastrees.com
This West L.A. mainstay has been selling Christmas trees in Los Angeles for over 35 years and is one of the oldest individually owned tree lots in the area. Sold at two locations, one on Sepulveda and the other on La Cienega, Shawn’s offers trees between 2 feet and 15 feet and live trees up to 4 feet. Others include Douglas Fir, Noble Fir, Nordman Fir, Grand Fir, Silver Tips and Fraser Fir, which are all brought from North Carolina due to better quality. Shawn’s also offers great wreaths in 6 different sizes.
Tina’s Trees
4827 Sepulveda Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 990-2571
www.tinystrees.com
Sherman Oaks’ based Tina’s Tree offers long lasting fresh cut trees of all kinds up until Christmas Eve. With delivery to Angelenos home or office of trees as well as wreaths and garlands, Tina’s is a great option. Choose between Noble Fir trees, Douglas Fir, Grand Fir, Fraser Fir, Nordmann Fir, and Silvertip.
Mr. Greentrees
1030 S La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
(310) 276-9827
www.mrgreentrees.com
From the same family that brings Mr. Bone’s Pumpkin Patch comes Mr. Greentrees. Choose between Noble Firs, Grand Firs, Douglas Firs, as well as garlands and wreaths that are fresh, handpicked and handmade.
Frosty’s Forest Christmas Trees
4520 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(310) 933-7022
www.facebook.com
Pick your lush green tree at Frosty’s this year. With fresh trees of all sizes delivered each week, you’re bound to get a terrific one here. Located in East Hollywood, they offer trees in a variety of colors as well, in addition to their traditional firs.
Mr. Jingles Christmas Trees
1300 Westwood Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(844) 454-6453
mrjingleschristmastrees.com
Order online, or go head to one of their many locations in Los Angeles for your Christmas tree. With locations in Westwood, Hollywood (on Highland Avenue), and at the Farmers Market in West Hollywood, opt for trees like a Douglas Fir, a Grand Fir tree, a Noble Fir, Nordmann Firs, Fraser Firs, and more! Choose between a variety of wreaths of all sizes, too!
Santa & Sons Christmas Tree Lot
12901 Burbank Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91401
(818) 501-8637
www.santasons.com
Visit this family farm Christmas tree lot in the San Fernando Valley, or order online for your tree this year! The large lot offers plnty of options, including tall 14 foot firs, as well as small ones to go on your table. The lot will also help you tie your tree to your car for free.