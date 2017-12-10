THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Firefighters say the Rye fire in Santa Clarita was 90 percent contained as of Sunday.

The fire erupted last Tuesday along Rye Canyon Loop and scorched 5,460 acres.

As of Saturday, firefighters had continued to make progress on the blaze, which destroyed 6 structures and damaged three others.

One firefighter was injured, but no fatalities have been reported.

Crews were expected to continue to mop up Sunday to ensure that the fire remains within the established control lines.

Firefighters warned that residents should remain aware as conditions could change rapidly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

