LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a car free day in parts of LA.

Several miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles, MacArthur Park and Koreatown are closed to motor vehicles Sunday as the city’s latest celebration of the CicLAvia festival opens the lanes to cyclists.

The city’s first CicLAvia was held along the same route in 2010.

Thousands of cyclists, skaters and pedestrians are expected to participate in the event, modeled on a weekly car-free tradition started in Bogota, Colombia.

Food trucks, musical performers and neighborhood guides are set up along the route. The streets will be closed to cars until 3 p.m.

Previous routes have gone through South Los Angeles, areas near the Port of Los Angeles, and along Wilshire Boulevard.

