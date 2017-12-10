LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has issued a statement after allegations surfaced online that he kicked a female photographer in the head during a performance.
The incident unfolded Saturday night during the KROQ Acoustic Christmas concert in Inglewood.
It was there that Chelsea Lauren, a photographer, said she was struck in the head.
She noted via Instagram that she spent the night in the emergency room after the incident.
Lauren, according to Variety, was covering the event, and posted a clip of the incident:
On Sunday, reports surfaced online, accusing Homme of “intentionally” kicking Lauren in the head.
He issued the following statement on the band’s social media accounts in response: