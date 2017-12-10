LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For California, it’s been a week-long of devastating and destructive wildfires throughout the state.
The largest being the Thomas fire, which was raging in Ventura County and has scorched 173,000 acres (or 270 square-miles), which is larger than the city of Chicago.
Amid the fires, the Federal Aviation Administration is reiterating a warning to drone operators to not fly near the wildfires.
Ian Gregor, a public affairs manager for the FAA, said on Sunday that a number of temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) have been established around the various Southern California wildfires.
The TFRs, Gregor said in a news release, include a “prohibition on all aircraft, including manned aircraft and drones, that are not involved in the firefighting efforts.”
And for those who fail to follow the TFRs, the penalties can be steep.
“Any drone pilot who recklessly interferes with firefighting or other emergency response operations can face civil penalties (fines) from the FAA of up to $20,000 per violation,” he said.