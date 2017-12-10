THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two sources familiar with the injury tell The Associated Press that doctors believe Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has torn his left anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs.

Wentz needs an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information.

Wentz was hurt late in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 43-35 comeback win at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Backup Nick Foles rallied the Eagles to a win that secured the NFC East title.

Wentz was hit hard as he scrambled into the end zone on a play that was called back because of holding. He stayed in the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass four plays later to give the Eagles a 31-28 lead.

Foles replaced Wentz the next drive.

