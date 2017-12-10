THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities say the Creek fire in the hills above Sylmar is 90 percent contained as of Sunday.

The fire erupted last Tuesday four miles east of Sylmar and has scorched 15,619 acres, and resulted in two injuries.

In total, 1,726 firefighters have been deployed to the firefight, along with dozers, water-dropping helicopters and hand crews.

The fire had destroyed 60 homes and 63 structures, and damaged 54 other homes and 26 other structures.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Firefighters said full containment was expected Monday.

