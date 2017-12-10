(Credit: The Queen Mary)

The holiday events continue this week with the opening of CHILL at the Queen Mary, the Newport Beach Boat Parade, a performance of “The Nutcracker” and a few Santa-related events. But there are some unique seasonal events to take advantage of this week as well, including a menorah lighting ceremony, a pirate-themed Christmas show and a special cheese-centric promotion. Aside from that, enjoy hikes, live music, stage shows, a pop-up shop and more as we make our way further toward the end of the year.

Monday, December 11

(Credit: Whole Foods Market)

12 Days of Cheese

Whole Foods Market, Various Locations

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Continuing this week, visit Whole Foods for 12 Days of Cheeses, a special holiday promotion that highlights a different artisan cheese each day of the week from Dec. 8th to 19th. The cheese of the day is half-off and offers a pairing from a master sommelier. Monday’s cheese is Rogue Creamer Organic Enraptured Blue.

Pirates Take Christmas

Pirate’s Dinner Adventure, Buena Park

www.piratesdinneradventureca.com

The same water-filled pirate adventure beloved by locals and visitors alike gets a holiday twist with Pirates Take Christmas. When the pirates capture Santa and Mrs. Claus, the audience helps get them back and saves Christmas in the process, all while dining on a meal of roasted chicken.

Chalkboard Mag Holiday Pop-Up

Pressed Juicery, Newport Beach

www.pressedjuicery.com

Celebrate the season with special gifts for friends and family purchased at the Pressed Juicery’s magazing’s holiday pop-up shop. Located within the Newport Beach juice store, shoppers can purchase everything from beauty products to juicing essentials and ingredients.

Tuesday, December 12

(Credit: Used with permission of The Irvine Company. © The Irvine Company LLC 2017. All Rights Reserved.)

Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Fashion Island, Newport Beach

www.shopfashionisland.com

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life will partner with this local outdoor shopping complex for a menorah lighting ceremony in the atrium garden courtyard on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. A Hanukkah celebration will follow with music and treats.

California Native Plants and Uses Hike

Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Laguna Beach

www.letsgooutside.org

Get a workout on the two-mile hike in the Laguna Canyon wilderness. In the process, learn about the local plants that are native to the region and their many uses in the pre-mission period, including being used for tools, food and building materials.

Jhené Aiko with Willow Smith

The Observatory, Santa Ana

www.observatoryoc.com

Singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko will take the stage this week, performing hits like “While We’re Young” and “The Worst.” The R&B artist will be joined by Willow Smith as well as Kitty Cash and Kodie Shane.

Wednesday, December 13

(Credit: The Queen Mary)

CHILL

The Queen Mary, Long Beach

www.queenmary.com

Embark on an international expedition this year at the Queen Mary’s beloved CHILL winter event, which will feature an ice park complete with tubing and ice skating as well as food, drink and holiday traditions from countries like Germany, Switzerland, China, Russia and Holland.

Newport Beach Boat Parade

Newport Harbor, Newport Beach

www.christmasboatparade.com

Glowing Christmas lights and inflatable holiday characters adorn the boats that sail throughout the harbor and around Balboa and Lido islands, making for a fun festive sight. The five-night event is steeped in tradition, having taken place in Newport for more than 100 years, and will also feature local hometown heroes like lifeguards and police officers as grand marshals.

“Aladdin and His Winter Wish”

Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach

www.lagunaplayhouse.com

This panto show will have families laughing at the take on the classic fairytale. With modern music, dancing, comedy and magic, this show is the perfect way to brighten your spirits and get in the mood for the holidays, and the audience participation adds an extra level of fun.

Thursday, December 14

(Credit: Doug Gifford)

“The Nutcracker”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org

This week is the last chance to see this traditional show performed on the Segerstrom stage by the American Ballet Theatre. Running through Sunday, “The Nutcracker” offers more than 100 performers who will dance to Tchaikovsky’s famous score as it is performed by the Pacific Symphony.

Eureka: A California Design Story with The Hoods and Friends

Orange County Great Park, Irvine

www.cityofirvine.org

This art exhibit, located within the park’s Palm Court Arts Complex, details the history of California graphic design from the Gold Rush to modern times, detailing well- and lesser-known moments in the state’s history. It will run through February 11th.

“The Secret Garden the Musical”

Chance Theater, Anaheim

www.chancetheater.com

This live musical tells the story of Mary Lennox, a British girl who returns to England to live with her uncle and his son when her parents pass away. In a show filled with whimsical music and stunning choreography, she will experience the magic of the garden with a young staff member of the manor.

Friday, December 15

(Credit: Used with permission of The Irvine Company. © The Irvine Company LLC 2017. All Rights Reserved.)

Friday Night Flix

Fashion Island, Newport Beach

www.shopfashionisland.com

This is the final installment of Friday Night Flix for 2017, and features a screening of the holiday classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” which tells the story of a man looking to have the perfect family for the holidays who’s plans are changed when his cousin shows up. Enjoy dinner specials from participating restaurants at the center beforehand.

Hand-Pulled Lollipop Class

Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour, Buena Park

www.farrellsusa.com

Few things are more exciting than making your own treats, and this workshop at Farrell’s gives participants the chance to turn boiled sugar into impressive hand-pulled lollipops. Guests shape their own candy, and the class includes a single scoop sundae as well.

Christmas Party Night

Holiday, Costa Mesa

www.holidaycm.com

A local lounge celebrating the holidays with themed nights throughout the month of December, Holiday features a Christmas Party night this Friday. There will be live music from DJ Danny Love and plenty of tasty cocktails to sip.

Saturday, December 16

(Credit: Monarch Beach Resort)

Lighten-up Comedy Show

Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point

www.monarchbeachresort.com

On the fifth night of Hanukkah, this 21 and over show will feature comedian Brian Kiley beginning at 7 p.m. in the resort’s ballroom. Tickets for the comedy show can be purchased through the Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach.

Brunch with Santa

Back Bay Bistro, Newport Beach

www.newportdunes.com

Santa will be on site at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort to celebrate the holidays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He will mingle with guests as they enjoy a special brunch, which will include things like fruit salad, eggs benedict, carving stations, chocolate fountains and more.

Using Design to Enhance Watecolors

Brea Gallery, Brea

www.breagallery.com

Learn to improve your watercolor paintings using photo references at this Brea Gallery workshop. In addition to creating sketches and learning skills like blocking out lights and darks and arranging compositions, participants will learn about outlining and cropping techniques.

Sunday, December 17

(Credit: Lido Marina Village)

Strolling Santa & Wandering Carolers

Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach

www.lidomarinavillage.com

Wander the harborside deck at Lido Marina Village to encounter a strolling Santa and his elf, who will be passing out candy canes and taking photos with guests. Los Angeles-based jazz pop caroling group Snowfall will also be on-site for holiday serenading.

International Snow Day with the Critters

Santa Ana Zoo, Santa Ana

www.santaanazoo.org

Grab a “passport” and take a trip around the world at the zoo, where stations will spotlight animals from different countries as they receive icy treats. There will also be educational games, storytelling and crafts, and the event is included with the price of zoo admission.

Winter Wonderfest

Discovery Cube OC, Santa Ana

oc.discoverycube.org

Sunday marks the last day of the two-day Winter Wonderfest, a snow-filled exhibit that will especially delight locals who don’t often get to play in the snow. Grab your hats and gloves and explore the snow play area where you can build a snowman or sled down a hill.

Byline: Ashley Ryan is an Orange County native that loves traveling, live music and photography. She works as an editor at Firebrand Media, blogs at Pure Wander and writes for a variety of publications including Newport Beach Magazine and Laguna Beach Magazine.