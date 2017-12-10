(Credit: JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE)

It’s another week filled with festivities sure to bring holiday cheer to you and yours. With Hanukkah celebrations, rooftop screenings of Christmas film classics, a holiday-themed pub crawl, and much more, prepare your winter social calendar to be packed.

Monday, December 11, 2017

Ships & Giggles Comedy Night

Queen Mary, Long Beach

Actor and stand-up comedian Steven Brody Stevens (best known from the “Hangover” series) stars as just one of several hilarious acts tonight at the Queen Mary’s Observation Bar. As part of the “Free After 6pm” access to the ship, admission to the comedy night is free when you board after 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs Toronto Raptors

Staples Center, Downtown L.A.

Watch the L.A. Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at the Staples Center. With Blake Griffin injured, will the Clips be able to get the job done?

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA

Dodger Stadium, Elysian Park

Now through February 11 Dodger Stadium is trading baseball players for acrobats, cascading water, and a menagerie of surreal animals as Cirque du Soleil’s LUZIA takes over the stadium. The show is inspired by Mexico’s rich, vibrant culture, and will leave you feeling suspended between dream and reality.

Chanukah Aboard Battleship IOWA

Pacific Battleship Center, San Pedro

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah aboard the Battleship IOWA with an evening of music, special tribute to our armed forces, and a grand menorah lighting. The event is free, and will include latkes, hot chocolate, dreidels, and gelt.

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

The Queen Mary’s CHILL

Queen Mary, Long Beach

The Queen Mary’s CHILL experience opens tonight, and this year they’re taking it international with food, beverages, and Christmas traditions from around the world. Also new to this year is the unveiling of the first-ever Ice Adventure Park in the U.S. – a 38,000-square foot ice park featuring ice skating, bumper boats, zip line, shuffleboard, ice tubing, and lots more.

Holiday Lunch and Tour

Reagan Presidential Library, Simi Valley

A holiday lunch fit for a president will be served by a Presidential Chef at this year’s Holiday Lunch and Tour (reservation required), followed by a docent led tour of the museum and Air Force One Pavilion. Also on display is An American Christmas, featuring 25 decorated trees defining moments of America’s road to greatness.

Thursday, December 14, 2017

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood

It’s opening night for the newest Star Wars movie, and the El Capitan is the best place in town to see it. Not only can you experience an all-new Laser Light Show before the film, but you can also check out the theater’s exclusive display of costumes and props from the movie, and take a photo with a Stormtrooper at the meet-and-greet (opening weekend only, through the 17th).

Enchanted: Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge

Stroll through an interactive light experience unlike any other in the city. Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted: Forest of Light is a one-mile walk through interactive lighting displays in some of the gardens’ most beloved areas. Enchanted ticket holders will also have the chance to dine at the on-site restaurant, Maple, during their visit

Friday, December 15, 2017

Rooftop Screenings: “Elf” and “A Christmas Story”

Ricardo Montalban Theatre, Hollywood

Rooftop Cinema Club is showing not one, but two holiday classics tonight. Grab a drink from the bar, cozy up in one of the provided blankets, and enjoy Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf or see if Ralphie does indeed shoot his eye out. Fun fact: the actor who played Ralphie plays one of the lead elves in “Elf!”

Disney on Ice!: Follow Your Heart

Staples Center, Downtown L.A.

Several of your favorite Disney characters are taking to the ice to celebrate the season and give kids of all ages an unforgettable experience. Anna and Elsa, Dory, Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, Mickey, Minnie, and so many more will perform fun and inspirational numbers during the show.

Saturday, December 16, 2017

SANTA Monica Pub Crawl

Various Locations, Santa Monica

Santa Monica’s annual holiday pub crawl is back for its ninth year to raise money for Westside Food Bank. Choose from one of four different crawls, drink your way through some of of the city’s best bars and restaurants, and merrily make your way to Santa’s Secret Hideaway After Party at 1212 Santa Monica – all for a good cause!

Holly Jolly Day

The Mixing Room at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, Downtown L.A.

Sweets, skating, and Santa are all in store at this year’s Holly Jolly Day. Enjoy exclusive access to the L.A. LIVE ice skating rink before it opens to the public, photo ops with Santa in a giant gingerbread house, and holiday eats and sweets that include dessert stations, hot chocolate bar, and cookie decorating.

Holiday Sing-Along

Walt Disney Concert Hall, Downtown L.A.

Now’s your chance to sing your heart out to all your holiday favorites at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall, accompanied by the Hall’s huge pipe organ, choir, and jazz combo. Melissa Peterman hosts the jolly good time, and a pre-concert Winter Wonderland Party offers hot chocolate, coffee, and photos with Santa.

Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive

Los Angeles Union Station, Downtown L.A.

Union Station’s free and family-friendly Holiday TrainFest and Toy Drive is a great chance to celebrate the spirit of the season and help those in need. Enjoy holiday refreshments and music as you check out vintage rail cars and an 874,346-pound steam locomotive decked out for the holidays. Don’t forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

Sunday, December 17, 2017

A Very Merry MagicMania

Santa Monica Playhouse, Santa Monica

Add some magic to your holiday season with half a dozen magic and variety performances featuring some of the world’s greatest award-winning acts. Come early to be treated to some pre-show entertainment a half hour before the show.

Christmas at the Bradbury

Bradbury Building, Downtown L.A.

Join the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge University as they fill the five-story atrium of the iconic Bradbury building with festive carols and holiday favorites. Done in the British choral tradition by a 30-voice choir, the performance will take place over three different times today.

Love Actually in Concert

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

The Wallis’ Lovelace Studio Theater transforms into a 140-seat custom built nightclub this winter. An eclectic mix of artists from music, stage, and screen will perform hits found on the “Love Actually” soundtrack, including Christmas and pop hits by Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Joni Mitchell, and more.



