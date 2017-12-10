MURRIETA (CBSLA) — The wildfire that broke out near Murrieta was 100 percent contained as of Saturday evening, according to the Murrieta Fire Department.
The Liberty Fire was holding at 300 acres.
The Murrieta Fire Department said that they would be monitoring the fire due to persistent Santa Ana Winds continuing into Sunday and forecasts calling for warm and dry conditions throughout the week.
The blaze was first reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
The fire destroyed a single-family home and six outbuildings.
