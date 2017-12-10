THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Triggers New Evacuation Orders For Carpinteria, Montecito  Closures And Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
MURRIETA (CBSLA) — The wildfire that broke out near Murrieta was 100 percent contained as of Saturday evening, according to the Murrieta Fire Department.

The Liberty Fire was holding at 300 acres.

The Murrieta Fire Department said that they would be monitoring the fire due to persistent Santa Ana Winds continuing into Sunday and forecasts calling for warm and dry conditions throughout the week.

The blaze was first reported at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The fire destroyed a single-family home and six outbuildings.

