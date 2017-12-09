SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – An approximately one-acre brush fire temporarily closed the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Saturday afternoon, creating major traffic congestion in the area.
The fire broke out before 12:49 p.m. off the 118 Freeway near the Yosemite Avenue westbound off-ramp, according to Simi Valley police.
California Highway Patrol then shut down the freeway in both directions due to the smoke that was billowing into the air.
Ventura County firefighters responded and battled the fire on the ground and with water dropping helicopters. The fire’s forward progress was quickly contained and the freeway was reopened at around 2 p.m., but crews remained on scene mopping up, police said.
No homes were threatened and there were no injuries. There was no word on a cause.