LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Star Wars is taking over a site near downtown Los Angeles in anticipation of the premiere of the franchise’s latest film Saturday, but one of its stars may not make it to the big event.

Crews worked to set up the Shrine Auditorium for Saturday’s world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” A giant assault vehicle and gun turrets towered over the carpet where guests will make their way into the venue. It will be the first time the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise, which includes the return of Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s final role, is shown beyond a select group of VIPs.

However, it’s unclear if actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, will be able to attend. The actor tweeted early Saturday morning that he is trapped in Atlanta due to the snowstorm that has shrouded much of the Deep South.

“Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now,” Boyega tweeted.

He followed it up with, “Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot!!!”

Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service showed up to 10 inches of snowfall in northwest Georgia, with 7 inches of accumulation in parts of metro Atlanta.

“The Last Jedi” is one of the year’s biggest releases. Early box office projections are for the film to debut in the $200 million range on its first weekend.

