MONROVIA (CBSLA) —   A three-acre fast-moving brush fire has been reported in Monrovia along Norumbega Drive.

Mandatory evacuations are being ordered, officials said.

The evacuation area includes the 500 – 1000 block of Norumbega Drive as well as Starlit Lane.

A hillside along Norumbega was completely engulfed. CBS2’s Peter Daut said, “It looks like a volcano.”

Authorities said about 45 homes were threatened and residents were evacuated.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom was driving by the fire when it was first reported. She said water-drops have started.

A massive response by firefighters helped keep the fire from gaining in intensity. The firefighters were helped by the fact winds were not intense. It’s helping firefighters get the upper hand on the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

 

