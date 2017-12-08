THE LATEST: Thomas Fire Jumps To 132,000  | Homes Destroyed In San Diego County
Over 250 LAUSD schools have been closed due to multiple fires this week. For those students who depend on the food they get at school, the district has set up three locations.
SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The multiple fires that have ravaged Southern California this week prompted the Los Angeles Unified School District to close over 250 schools Friday.

With the knowledge that many LAUSD students depend on the breakfasts and lunches their schools provide, LAUSD opened three locations where students and children, in general, can go get get food, as well as a bit of normalcy.

At Byrd Middle School in Sun Valley, one of three schools open Friday and Saturday, students and their caretakers were especially excited about what can otherwise be a regular thing.

“It’s good because I know they like it, and also, I noticed there is healthy stuff here,” grandmother of two hungry primary schoolers Irma Barrientos told CBS2 News Friday.

With LAUSD food services mascot Café LA Ray making the rounds, several students showed off their raisins and sunflower seeds, and, of course, their cartons of chocolate milk.

Café LA Ray with family at Byrd Middle School in Sun Valley, Dec. 8, 2017.

“Our kids are not at school today, and we wanted them to take advantage of food that was available,” Vivian Ekchian, LAUSD acting superintendent, told CBS2.

She added that they were not checking whether the children who showed up were, in fact, students in the district.

“Any child below the age of 18 is welcome here,” said Ekchian. “It’s really important for us to take care of our kids, regardless of whether school is in session or not.”

Students can stop by for meals on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following schools:

Byrd Middle School
8501 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley, CA 91352

Reseda High School
18230 Kittridge St., Reseda, CA 91335

Palms Middle School
10860 Woodbine St., Los Angeles, CA 90034

LAUSD announced all schools will resume classes on Monday, Dec. 11.

