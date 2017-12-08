SKIRBALL/CREEK/RYE FIRESEvacuations Lifted, Residents Return Home THOMAS FIRE: Flames Move North, Fire Grows To 132,000 Acres CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – President Donald Trump Friday issued a federal emergency declaration for the wildfires that have ravaged Southern California this week.

The declaration, which came in response to a letter Thursday from California Gov. Jerry Brown, allows for Los Angeles, Ventura, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Riverside counties to receive federal assistance.

It calls for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security to coordinate disaster-relief efforts.

“FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” the declaration reads.

The Thomas Fire burning in Ventura and now Santa Barbara counties broke out Monday and has now burned more than 132,000 acres. It has destroyed 401 structures and is threatening thousands more. It was only 10 percent contained Friday.

The Creek, Rye and Skirball fires burned a combined 21,847 acres in Los Angeles County and also destroyed at least 72 structures and damaged countless more.

On Thursday, the Lilac Fire broke out off Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. As of Friday, it had scorched 4,100 acres and destroyed at least 65 structures.

