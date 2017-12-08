EL SERENO (CBSLA) – It took a little over an hour for firefighters contain a six-acre brush fire that erupted in the El Sereno area of East Los Angeles Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out before 12:54 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Soto St., north of the USC Health Sciences campus. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the flames were burning uphill in light and medium grass. Plumes of smoke could be seen from miles around.
Air and ground crews with LAFD and L.A. County Fire were able to extinguish the fire by 2 p.m. In total, 96 firefighters responded.
No structures were ever threatened and there were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.