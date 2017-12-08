THE LATEST: First Fatality As Thomas Fire Jumps To 143,000  | Homes Destroyed In San Diego County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in San Jose say they have arrested a Santa Clara County correctional deputy for allegedly sending illicit images and video of himself to a 17-year-old girl he met through a youth program.

San Jose Police Officer Gina Tepoorten says that 23-year-old Blaine Hopper also requested images from the girl. He was arrested Tuesday at his San Jose home.

Tepoorten says Hopper and the teen developed a friendship over the course of five months and communicated through social media.

San Jose Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia told reporters he couldn’t release the name of the program because of the ongoing investigation and added the images were “of sexual nature.”

Hopper is facing two felony counts for distribution of harmful matter over the internet and causing a minor to send harmful matter over the internet.

It was unclear if he has an attorney.

