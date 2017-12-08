SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Officials in San Bernardino have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man they say raped a woman who was unconscious.
The suspect has been identified as Andrew Stephen Wood, a resident of Corona.
Sheriff’s said on November 26, the alleged victim reported to the Sheriff’s Central Station that she was raped while camping at the Glen Helen Raceway the previous day.
She said Wood provided her a large quantity of alcohol and became sleepy. Wood offered the victim a place to sleep in a nearby vehicle. The victim entered the vehicle and fell asleep and a short time later, the victim woke up and Wood was on top of her having sexual intercourse. The woman said she never gave Wood consent to have sexual intercourse.
Detective R. Pahia, from the Central Station Detective Bureau, conducted the investigation and gathered pertinent information to substantiate the rape allegation. The detective obtained a warrant for Wood’s arrest and located Wood in the city of Ontario and took him into custody. Wood was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center and charged with rape of an unconscious person.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central Station Detective Division at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the website at http://www.wetip.com.