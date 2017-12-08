(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Dave Thomas

With three straight wins under their belts, the Los Angeles Chargers are riding a hot wave.

As the Washington Redskins come to town for Sunday’s AFC-NFC showdown, the Chargers will look to continue that streak before a critical game next Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chargers have been on a roll as of late, the Chiefs have gone south. Losers of four straight, Kansas City will look to right the ship Sunday when it hosts division rival Oakland. Both teams (along with the Chargers) sit at 6-6 in the AFC West with four games remaining.

So what can you expect as the month of December winds down?

Redskins Are No Pushover

Despite coming to Southern California this weekend sporting a 5-7 record, Washington should not be taken lightly.

On the season, the Redskins have beaten the first place Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Oakland Raiders among their five wins. Those three teams combined have a mark of 23-13 to date.

While Washington is likely going to miss the playoffs this season, they would like nothing better than to play the role of spoiler for Los Angeles.

The Chargers have to take advantage of playing at home and also the Southern California weather. After this Sunday’s game, the Bolts will have road dates in Kansas City and at the New York Jets (New Jersey), respectively. Given the time of year, it could be an unseasonably warm day or cold and snowy on one or both dates.

Chargers Come Into Game Relatively Healthy

When you get into early to mid-December, the injuries around the league can certainly pile up. Fortunately, the Chargers are relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s contest.

Of note, only two players are listed on the week-ending injury report as questionable for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget remains a question mark with a toe injury (limited practice on Friday), while wide receiver Mike Williams is still dealing with a knee injury (full practice on Friday).

Meanwhile, veteran tight end Antonio Gates got some extra rest this week (full practice on Friday), while corner Casey Hayward and safety Adrian Phillips are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Both are expected to be available come Sunday.

Los Angeles reported the following injury update as of Friday:

Available:

(TE) Antonio Gates (Rest) – Full Practice

(CB) Casey Hayward (Hamstring) – Full Practice

(S) Adrian Phillips (Hamstring) – Full Practice

(C) Spencer Pulley (Knee) – Full Practice

Questionable: