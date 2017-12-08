LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Disney executive has been charged with multiple felony counts for allegedly abusing two girls about a decade ago.
Jon Heely, Disney’s director of music publishing, was suspended Friday after the company was informed he had been charged with three felony counts of child sex abuse, Variety reported.
According to Variety, Heely, 58, “allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. According to the charges, he began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.” They report the incident happened about 10 years ago.
Heely was arrested last month and released on $150,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.
Heely’s defense attorney told Variety his client denied the allegations, adding Heely would fight to clear his name.
He is due back in court on Jan. 10 and faces nine years in prison if convicted.