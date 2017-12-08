SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Fifty-six homeowners returned to Sylmar to find their homes were completely destroyed.
The quick-moving Creek Fire scorched many other properties.
Whether they lost a home or watched a neighbor lose everything, everyone is feeling the pain and loss.
“My heart is hurting for everybody. But grateful for what I’ve got,” said Eric Servin.
He spoke to KCAL9’s Greg Mills about his mixed emotions.
Nephew Joshua swept the damaged porch, daughter Amanda vacuumed the living room. Eric stood outside for a long time staring across the destruction across the street.
“I can’t take my eyes off of it. It’s like. I can’t focus on anything else right now,” he said. “These are people’s lives and memories. I can’t imagine what they’re going through.”
The Servins had very little damage to their home. Eric told Mills he didn’t have fire insurance. Maybe they do and aren’t aware of it.
The California Department f Insurance says many aren’t aware their homeowner’s or renter’s insurance may cover them for evacuation and relocation costs. In many cases, no deductibles are required.
Tonight, however, all Eric can thing about is the people who lived across the street.
“I wish I could help them somehow. And I am gonna offer help,” he said. “Even if it’s grabbing a broom and sweeping up. I’ll do it cuz these are my neighbors.: