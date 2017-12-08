VENTURA (CBSLA) — The Thomas Fire has left behind more than just burned homes. It’s also charred the memories and keepsakes of hundreds of families.

This week, the Karian family was struggling to salvage what they can when they returned to spot where the home of their great-grandparents stood for 30 years.where

“We’re just looking to find what we can,” Arroya Karian said. “We found these pieces today that are actually from Jerusalem.”

They have been digging for three days, picking up pieces now considered treasures from the past.

“I don’t really know where to start, you just kind of look around and pick something,” Karian said in desperation.

The family great-grandmother is too devastated to visit the site so they have been bringing her special gifts.

The house on Knob Hill went up in flames Tuesday. Nine other homes on the street were destroyed

“My grandpa built it, designed it, built 35 years ago and they’ve lived in it ever since. And it was ya know.. the family home,” Karian said. The family just had Thanksgiving at the home.

“There are four generations now,” Carol Karian said. “My grandkids know this place, and love this place.”

Ken Kipp’s and his wife lived across the street for 25 years.

“You can’t imagine. We lost, not just a house, we lost a home,” Kipp said. “We lost baby pictures, contracts, everything you take for granted.”

The Kipps plan to rebuild. The Karian’s are not sure what the future hold for the grandparents who are in their 80s.