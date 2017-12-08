LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit filed in Seattle claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

According to the suit, the owner of the yacht where the alleged assault took place was Lester Waters, a Silicon Valley investor “who frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area”.

Days prior to the lawsuit being filed, Singer was dropped from the production of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, a biopic of Queen singer Freddie Mercury. Singer had repeatedly been away from the set and did not return after Thanksgiving, according to Variety.

Attorney Jeffrey Herman is representing Sanchez-Guzman. Herman also represented aspiring actor Michael Egan, who in 2015 accused Singer and two other prominent Hollywood executives of molesting him when he was a minor.

That suit was later dropped and attorneys for Egan later apologized to the accused.

A representative says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Singer “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end.”

Singer directed “Superman Returns” and several “X-Men” movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

