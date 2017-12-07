FILLMORE (CBSLA) — The Thomas fire continues to spread and the part moving east is forcing a mandatory evacuation in unincorporated parts of Fillmore.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait reported from the outskirts of Fillmore.

Deputies were out in force getting some people to evacuate.

As he and his cameraman drove to the location, Wait says a large plume of black smoke was visible. He also said there were people standing on the sides of the roads just watching the fire as it intensified.

Around 10 p.m., he reported the winds had died down a bit and the weather was cooperating. An hour later, in contrast, he said the fire was being whipped around by sustained winds.

Some residents were concerned. Others were taking it in stride.

“I’ve lived in Fillmore since I was a little kid,” says Alec Campos, “I’ve always seen fires up and down the mountains and this fire doesn’t really concern me at all. It doesn’t seem like it’s coming over the ridge or anything like that.”

KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reported from Ojai where the Thomas Fire continued to threaten homes.

One good piece of news, officials said the fire in the region was burning straight up indicating winds, for now at least, would not be a factor in the fire expanding.