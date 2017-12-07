OJAI (CBSLA) — Despite losing all his personal possessions, an Ojai homeowner is upbeat and positive.
CBS2’s Jasmine Viel spoke to Corey Fauche.
He lived in the home with his daughter for the past 25 years.
“It happened so fast,” he said, “I was here. We lost electricity and we didn’t have any water and I was fighting the fire with a hoe. It’s all we could do. The embers kept landing and catching things on fire. When the flames got bigger than me, I had to go.”
For a time, he thought the fire had died down. And then all of a sudden, he said, the fire was back with a vengeance.
In 25 years, he’s not a stranger to fire danger. He said he also lost another home to fire in Louisiana in 2012.
“It’s really crazy,” he said. “But all is good. Everybody is well. There were multiple children on the property and everyone got out, early. And this is all just stuff. And we will replace the stuff. Everybody’s OK.”
When Viel said goodbye and wished him well salvaging through his smoldering property, Fauche said, “I’m ready to let it all go. It’s just stuff.”