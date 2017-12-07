LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A blaze that erupted Wednesday near the Getty Center was 20 percent contained Thursday evening, with several evacuation orders lifted.
The Skirball Fire has burned 475 acres east of the 405 Freeway near Mulholland Dr., taking with it four homes and damaging 12 others.
EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED
Residents of the area will be allowed to return home after 8:00 p.m. Thursday on the following streets only:
- Roscomare Rd. will open from Mulholland Dr. to Sunset Blvd.
- Bel Terrace
- All roads between Sunset Blvd. and Bellagio Rd
- North Casiano Rd. from Mulholland Dr.
Linda Flora Dr., Moraga Way and Lower Casiano Rd. will remain closed.
Proof of residency is required for people returning to formerly evacuated streets.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
UCLA, Cal State Northridge, Los Angeles Valley College and Santa Monica College canceled classes Thursday. UCLA said classes would resume Friday.
LAUSD will keep all schools closed its Northeast and Northwest Local Districts. Sixteen schools in Local District West and several Valley and westside independent charter schools will also remain closed, for a total of 265 schools.
The district will set up centers for families affected by the fires tomorrow from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday and provide meals at the following schools:
- Byrd Middle School, 8501 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley
- Reseda High School, 18230 Kittridge St., Reseda
- Palms Middle School, 10860 Woodbine St., Los Angeles
As a precuation, UCLA canceled its 6 p.m. event with Swiss artist Severin Guelpa.
