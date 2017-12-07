LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Riverside family is suing Target for selling them a potty training device that they claim nearly dismembered a three-year-old boy’s genitals.

The lawsuit filed in Riverside County Superior Court alleges the unnamed child used the “WeePOD Basix” potty training device in June when their son’s genitals were stuck to the device, causing the boy’s penis “to be lacerated and nearly dismembered”, according to attorneys.

The complaint also alleges that the WeePOD – which is manufactured by Prince Lionheart Inc. – was sold and marketed by Target stores as safe even as both Lionheart and Target were made aware of additional complaints about the product dating back as far as 2015.

“Target and Prince Lionheart knew there were problems with this defective potty-training device, knew of prior complaints but refused to take the product off the shelf. They had a duty to warn customers about the dangers of their WeePOD product,” said attorney John Kristensen. “Their failure to do so was reckless and led directly to the mutilation of my client.”

The device features a built-in splash guard that one family claims left their son’s genitals lacerated. (Courtesy photo)

Attorneys say it’s not the first time the device has injured a child: In May of 2015, a Virginia parent reported a similar injury to her child’s genital area from using a WeePOD Basix potty seat purchased at a Target store, according to Kristensen.

“Despite knowledge of these problems, neither Target nor Lionheart recalled the product or even addressed or informed consumers about the potential defects,” he said in a statement.

There was no immediate response to the lawsuit from Target or Prince Lionheart.

Despite the complaint, the product was still available on Target’s website as of Thursday afternoon.

The complaint is seeking unspecified damages and injunctive relief.