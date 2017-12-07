MURRIETA (CBSLA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Murrieta that had grown to more than 200 acres by Thursday afternoon.
The Liberty Fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. near Liberty and Los Alamos roads in an unincorporated county area of Murrieta.
The fire had grown to 220 acres and was zero percent contained as of 3:24 p.m.
All roads south of Los Alamos Road, east of Ruth Ellen Way, and west of Briggs Road were placed under an evacuation order, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No structures were reported threatened.