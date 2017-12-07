PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 21 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson added 16 points apiece for the Lakers, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for Philadelphia.

The 76ers battled back from a 16-point second-half deficit to tie the game on Embiid’s two free throws with 39.8 seconds remaining.

Lonzo Ball missed a 3 on Los Angeles’ ensuing possession and Embiid then missed a chance to give Philadelphia the lead.

On the winning play, Ball drove to the basket before dishing back to Ingram on the right wing. After a timeout, Richaun Holmes’ tying attempt at the buzzer was way off.

The winning basket sent Ball’s dad, LaVar, into a wild celebration in a suite.

The game was the first for the Lakers since LaVar Ball criticized coach Luke Walton and the Lakers offense in a radio interview, saying son Lonzo was “very disgusted.” It has been a tumultuous week for the Ball family, as LaVar withdrew another son, LiAngelo, from UCLA stemming from his suspension by the school for his involvement in a shoplifting incident in China.

Lonzo Ball was loudly booed every time he touched the ball. And Philadelphia fans gave the elder Ball even worse treatment when he began hooting and hollering from his suite in the fourth quarter.

Lonzo Ball finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The game matched the top two picks of the 2016 draft, with No. 1 selection Simmons facing off with No. 2 pick Ingram.

Simmons drew “oohs” and “ahhs” in the third quarter when he spun left before throwing down an emphatic right-handed dunk.

But Ingram got the last laugh.

The Lakers were in control most of the game and extended their lead to 71-55 on Larry Nance Jr.’s dunk with 5:26 left in the third quarter. Philadelphia closed within 79-70 entering the fourth, but the Lakers upped their lead to 15 with consecutive 3-pointers to start the final period.

Philadelphia clawed within 90-86 on Holmes’ three-point play with 6:56 left, drawing such a loud reaction from the sold-out crowd that it sounded like the glory days of Allen Iverson exciting the 76ers faithful. And Holmes’ dunk with 2:22 remaining tied it at 101.

But the 76ers never could go in front.

OKAFOR TRADED

Earlier Thursday, Philadelphia traded Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal ended a stalemate that had kept Okafor, the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft, on the bench for all but two games this season.

The Sixers also sent seldom-used guard Nik Stauskas, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Nets for forward Trevor Booker. Booker, the 23rd overall pick of the 2010 draft by Washington, averaged 10.1 points with the Nets.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Former Villanova standout Josh Hart had four points in 9 minutes. . Los Angeles improved to 3-8 on the road. . The Lakers won despite shooting 12 for 24 from the free-throw line. . They entered averaging 17.5 turnovers per game, including 18.4 during the losing streak, but finished with just 11 against Philadelphia.

76ers: The triple-double was the third of Simmons’ career. . F Dario Saric didn’t play after suffering a left eye laceration in Wednesday’s practice. . G T.J. McConnell returned after missing three games due to a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and went scoreless in 17 minutes. . Embiid had 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in the 76ers’ 115-109 win in Los Angeles on Nov. 15.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play second of four-game trip at Charlotte on Saturday night.

76ers: Play at Cleveland on Saturday night, looking to avenge a 113-91 home loss last month.

