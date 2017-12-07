SKIRBALL FIREFirefighter Hurt, Crews Make Progress
THOMAS FIRE: Flames Jump 101 Freeway, Burn Palm Trees
CREEK FIRE: Residents Still Under Mandatory Evacuation
CLOSURES: Full List Of Closures & Evacuations
MORE: Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery | Full Coverage | How You Can Help
Filed Under:Creek Fire, Hot Spots, Local TV, Shadow Hills, SoCal Fires, Tires, tree trunks

SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) — Did a pile of tires and tree trunks help fuel the flames that spread the Creek Fire?

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Dave Lopez reports, some residents say that the blaze could have been contained earlier if not for one hot spot in their neighborhood.

“They were man high. All along that fence line. This created the perfect storm,” said John Eck, who was still in shock over losing all of his business to the fire.

Related: Creek Fire Crews Battling ‘Hurricane-Force’ Winds

“It could have been prevented,” said homeowner Dale Steadman.

The property owner with the tires and tree trunks is Shiloh Wanzo.

“I knew it was a hazard when I got down here in March,” said Wanzo.

Wanzo said he inherited the property from his father who he didn’t talk to in the last 10 years of his life. He didn’t know he had all these tires and then he made a deal with the gardeners in the area that they could put all their tree trunks there.

Related: SoCal Wildfires: What We Know Right Now

“The city came and talked to me about it. I informed them that I had no means of possibility of cleaning up the tires. They told me they were going to take a lien out on my home,” said Wanzo.

Steadman and other people who lived nearby complained to the city.

Steadman said he sent emails and kept getting no response or a response saying that there was nothing the city could do about it.

“With the wood and the rubber. Oh my God. And it happened,” said Steadman.

Steadman, whose house was spared as he is on top of the hill, and Eck, are both convinced the fire was stopped on the corner and then the flames hit the rubber and the tree trunks and it was chaos.

Neighbors say they are going to go back to the city to show them all the pictures and emails and they want some type of action even though they know the damage has been done.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch