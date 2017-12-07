BONSALL, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — Officials have ordered mandatory evacuations due to a fast-moving fire fanned by Santa Ana winds that is burning in the Bonsall area of northern San Diego County.
The Lilac Fire near Old Highway 395 and Dulin Road had grown to 500 acres as of 1:30 p.m. There was no containment. The fire was reported about 11 a.m.
CAL Fire said in a statement that the fire has destroyed two buildings and damaged 12.
The following area was under a mandatory evacuation order: North of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, west of the 15 Freeway and east of Green Canyon Rd. and West Mission Road.
The evacuations include a mobile home park, a golf course country club and two schools.
Temporary shelters have been set up at Fallbrook High School, the East Valley Community Center in Escondido, Pechanga Casino and Pala Casino, according to CAL Fire.
Bonsall is located about 16 miles east of Oceanside.