SYLMAR (CBSLA) – Here is the latest closure and evacuation information for the Creek Fire, which has burned more than 15,323 acres in the hills above Sylmar as of Thursday, with only 20 percent containment.
Closures:
— Limekiln Canyon remains closed, including Santiago Estates
— While the 210 Freeway was open in both directions Thursday after being shut down Tuesday, all westbound 210 Freeway exits were closed from the 118 Freeway to the 5 Freeway, and from Lowell Avenue to the 118 Freeway. The eastbound 210 Freeway exits at Osborne Avenue, Wheatland Avenue, Sunland Boulevard, and La Tuna Canyon Road are also closed.
Mandatory Evacuations:
— Shadow Hills area North of Sunland Blvd., and Ebey Canyon and Doane Canyon are open to residents only.
— North of the 210 Freeway from Lowell Blvd to the East and Glenoaks Blvd offramp.
— Sombrero Canyon to the West.
— In the Shadow Hills area, evacuations in the areas of Wentworth St. to the North, Wheatland Ave. to the west and Sunland Blvd. to the south.
Here is a real-time map of the evacuation area:
LAUSD School Closures:
— All Los Angeles Unified School District schools in the San Fernando Valley are closed Thursday and Friday.
Evacuation Centers:
— Sylmar Recreation Center: 13109 Borden Ave., Sylmar.
— Branford Recreation Center: 13306 Branford St., Arleta.
— Stonehurst Recreation Center: 9901 Dronfield Ave., Sun Valley.
— Delano Recreation Center: 15100 Erwin St., Van Nuys.
— Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Recreation Center: 14201 Huston St., Sherman Oaks.
— Balboa Recreation Center: 17015 Burbank Blvd., Encino.
— Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles.