America's Homeless Population Rises For First Time In Years The nation's homeless population increased this year for the first time since 2010, driven by a surge in the number of people living on the streets in Los Angeles and other West Coast cities.

Firefighters Keep Vigil Over Skirball FireThe Skirball Fire in the Sepulveda Pass was the smallest of the wildfires now burning in Southern California, but its impact on one of the densest areas of Los Angeles and along one of the mostly highly-trafficked freeways in the nation was undeniable.