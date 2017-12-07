SKIRBALL FIRE405 Freeway Reopens
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A vegetation fire that broke out in Huntington Beach park Thursday morning damaged a school and a bank and engulfed several palm trees.

The fire was reported before 10 a.m. in Bartlett Park, in the area of Beach Boulevard and Adams Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department. Emergency dispatchers told CBS2 that several palm trees were on fire. About 70 children at the La Petite Academy daycare center located at 19860 Beach Blvd. was evacuated. The daycare center and a bank were damaged, according to CBS2’s Michelle Gile. The fire was extinguished at around 11 a.m.

There was no report of any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed. People were advised to avoid the area.

