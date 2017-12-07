(Brew Ho Ho – Credit: David Tosti/Tosti Studios)

Between holiday parties and laundry list of things to get done before the big day, it’s easy to see the entire month of December fly by without really enjoying it. To ensure that does not happen, here is a quick rundown of some essential weekend events that are worthy taking a break to check out.

Friday, December 8



43rd Annual Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights

Dana Point Harbor Dr, Dana Point, CA 92629

During the holiday season nothing beats putting on a coat and taking in some festive lights. Now in it's 43rd year, the Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade pools together a collection of folks all showcasing their decorative spirit on the water. This year, guests are encouraged to participate by dressing up as their favorite superhero. Guests along the harbor will also be able to enjoy an assortment of crafts, games, and of course, the photo op with Santa.



The Sleigh Ride

Slidebar

122 E. Commonwealth Ave

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 871-2233

Nothing beats a good old-fashioned rock concert. This Friday night The Slidebar in downtown Fullerton is hosting their first ever Sleigh Ride benefit for charity. The show features a collection of some of Southern California's very best tribute bands. Paying respects to rock legends like Van Halen, Guns N Roses, Scorpions, and AC/DC, the stage will be stacked with performances from bands that really do look and sound the part. With a portion of tickets going to local charities, attendees can rest easy knowing their dollar is also going to a worthy cause.

Saturday, December 9



Brew Ho Ho

Phoenix Club

1340 S. Sanderson Ave.

Anaheim, CA 92806

From the same folks behind the OC Brew Ha Ha and the OC Fair's Brew Hee Haw, the holiday version of this beer bash is always a great Christmas party. Offering unlimited tastings from dozens of the very best craft beer breweries, the focus of Brew Ho Ho is on rare recipes and holiday-influenced flavor profiles. Beer geeks will have plenty to discuss but for everyone else, an intimate performance from The English Beat will ensure some moving and grooving on the dance floor. Unique beers, tasty food trucks, and quality tunes make the Brew Ho Ho the only real holiday party you shouldn't miss.



Anaheim Night Market

Anaheim Packing District

440 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

For those that are looking to make their last round of holiday shopping a pleasurable experience, Anaheim's gorgeous Packing District has you covered. This weekend's Night Market pools together a brilliant collection of artisans and craftsmen all showcasing a unique assortment of gifts and goodies. Between shopping, guests can grab a bit from any of the 25 eateries inside the packing house and unwind with a special screening the How The Grinch Stole Christmas out in the Farmer's Park area of the footprint.

Sunday, December 10



Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

California's longest-operating amusement park does a great job of diving into the seasonal themes. For the holidays, Knott's Berry Farm turns into the Merry Farm with everything from traditional carolers to actual falling snow every night. While the park and all the attractions are open and available for guests, bonuses like Snoopy On Ice and holiday shows with the Peanuts gang ensure everyone at the park gets into the spirit. From the tree lighting every night to the seasonal treats throughout Calico Ghost Town, Knott's is Orange County's winter wonderland.



The Science of Gingerbread

Discovery Cube OC

2500 Main St.

Santa Ana, CA92705

(949) 562-3670

The Discovery Cube of Orange County has spent the last 12 years helping to educate children about science using holiday treats as a focal point. Exploring lessons in chemistry and engineering that help in the cooking and preparation process of festive eats like gingerbread, visitors are able to get hands-on with their knowledge and eat what they implement. Complete with the occasional visit from Santa, this is the kind of science lesson no kid will shy away from.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.