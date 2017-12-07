Image: Santas-Holiday-Visit-1116_DCA__4075-750×597

Make your spirits bright this holiday season by visiting one of Southern California’s premiere theme parks, all decorated, twinkling, and bright for the festivities. Family-friendly opportunities abound throughout SoCal’s parks, bringing out the childlike joy in all of us. Grab a friend, grab your family, and head to these amusement parks this holiday season.

Disneyland California Resort

1313 Disneyland Dr.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4565

https://disneyland.disney.go.com/destinations/disneyland/

Holidays at Disneyland Resort

November 10- January 7, 2017

The holidays are well underway at Disneyland California Resort, with both parks, all three hotels, and even the Downtown Disney district getting in the spirit. In Disneyland Park, snag a picture in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, decked in over 50,000 twinkling lights for the occasion. “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade returns to the streets and can’t miss rides include “it’s a small world holiday” and “Haunted Mansion Holiday.” At Disney California Adventure, two rides in Cars Land have received holiday updates while Festival of Holidays brings the food, drink, and entertainment of winter holidays from around the world to life throughout the season. World of Color returns with “Season of Light,” a sing-along frolic of light and animation to the sounds of the season.

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

https://www.knotts.com/

Knott’s Merry Farm

November 17 – January 7

Celebrate the season at Knott’s Merry Farm, the annual holiday celebration that transforms the park into a Christmas and holiday-themed wonderland for guests of all ages. The impressive lineup of holiday shows include the “Holiday Ice Show” (featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts Gang), “The Christmas Carol,” “The Gift of the Magi,” “A Peanuts Guide to Christmas,” the “Calico Saloon Christmas Show,” and “It’s the Merriest Christmas Show Ever, Charlie Brown,” and of course, the nightly Calico Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with sing-along carols and the nightly Snow & Glow show with nightly snowfall. Seasonal food and treat offerings, Santa’s Christmas Cabin, a Christmas craft village, and strolling carolers add to the festive and joyous holiday environment.





Universal Studios

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

http://www.universalstudioshollywood.com

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

November 24- January 7, 2018

New for the 2017 season, don’t miss Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which has transformed Hogsmeade village into a winter wonderland worthy of muggles and wizards alike. Each evening, watch as “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” showcases impressive animations, lights, and imagery to the music of the Harry Potter films. Seasonal songs from the a cappella Frog Choir, holiday-themed fare, and of course, hot Butterbeer, add to the festivities. Elsewhere in the park, celebrate Grinchmas (select dates throughout the season) and the Merry and Mischievous Minions, back at their holiday fun and zany interactions for another year.

Six Flags Magic Mountain

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 255-4100

https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Select days November 18-December 31, 2017

Enjoy Holiday in the Park at Six Flags this winter season with thousands of twinkle lights, nightly snowfall, and a Winter Wonderland shining with icy lights, snow sculptures, and visits from Santa. The Metro Park Pub features a pop up party with live music and seasonal treats, while the Gleampunk District boasts the sights, sounds, and aromas of the industrial revolution with a holiday twist. Don’t miss Rockin’ Universe, a DC UNIVERSE dancing light show set to classic holiday music. Special food and drinks, holiday shopping events, and even “Santa’s Wild Sleigh Ride,” a virtual reality ride experience aboard the New Revolution, add to the festive fun.

SeaWorld San Diego

500 Sea World Dr, San Diego, CA 92109

(619) 222-4732

https://seaworld.com/san-diego

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

November 18- January 6, 2018

Celebrate the Christmas season with your whole family this winter at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, a nightly wonderland included with park admission. New for the 2017 season is “O Wondrous Night,” a live musical nativity show inspired by the original story Christmas. In Santa’s Christmas Village, park guests can meet Santa and Rudolph while enjoying story time, shopping, and enjoying the decorated village. A special holiday performance of both the Dolphin show and Clyde and Seamore’s pinniped show add a touch of whimsy to the regular performances at the park while up-close encounters with the park’s Killer Whales and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus himself can be found at the Shamu Breakfast for an additional fee.

LEGOLAND California

1 Legoland Dr.

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(877) 376-5346

https://www.legoland.com/california/

Holidays at LEGOLAND

November 18 – January 1, 2018

Bring your little ones for holiday fun inspired by the creative minds at LEGO at LEGOLAND California. Festive decorations are found throughout the park, including the world’s largest LEGO Christmas tree. A variety of holiday treats are available throughout the park, including churros con chocolate, holiday cookies, and specialty sandwiches. Entertainment options, in addition to park rides, include a LEGO Friends Holiday Show, The Yule Tides musical review, meeting with LEGO Santa & his LEGO reindeer, and, new for 2017, a Winter Holiday Market (weekends only) inspired by authentic German Christmas Markets.