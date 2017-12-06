VENTURA (CBSLA) — The wildfire raging through Ventura County has jumped Highway 101, and reached the beaches of Ventura.
The Thomas Fire remains at zero percent containment, after firefighters battled desperately to save homes without the help of firefighting aircraft that were downed due to gusty winds that made it too dangerous to fly.
Total acreage burned remains at 55,000, and the number of structures destroyed at 150, but authorities suspect hundreds more homes have already been lost, though firefighters have been unable to assess them. Among the structures destroyed are an entire apartment building and a mental health facility that had ocean views.
Authorities say 12,000 structures are still threatened by the fire, and nearly 200,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders.
The wildfire jumped the major artery U.S. Highway 101 to a rocky beach northwest of Ventura, bringing new evacuations, though officials said the sparse population and lack of vegetation in the area meant it was not overly dangerous, and the highway was not closed.