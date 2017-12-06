SKIRBALL FIREMandatory Evacuations Ordered, 405 Freeway Closed In Sepulveda Pass | Closures And Evacs
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest on several wildfires burning Wednesday in Southern California:

Name: Skirball Fire

Location: Sepulveda Pass (between Los Angeles Basin and San Fernando Valley)

Acres burned: 150

Containment: Zero percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: at least 4 homes destroyed

Evacuations: Unknown

———————————————————————————

Name: Thomas Fire

Location: Ventura and Santa Paula

Acres burned: approx. 65,000

Containment: Zero percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed; up to 12,000 more structures threatened

Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated. See map.

———————————————————————————

Name: Creek Fire

Location: Sylmar

Acres burned: Over 11,000

Containment: 0 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: Unknown number of structures destroyed

Evacuations: About 150,000 residents. See map.

———————————————————————————

Name: Rye Fire

Location: Santa Clarita

Acres burned: About 5,000

Containment: 5 percent

Structures destroyed or threatened: No structures reported destroyed

Evacuations: About 1,300 homes evacuated, with evacuations lifted about 6 p.m.

