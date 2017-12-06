LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The latest on several wildfires burning Wednesday in Southern California:
Name: Skirball Fire
Location: Sepulveda Pass (between Los Angeles Basin and San Fernando Valley)
Acres burned: 150
Containment: Zero percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: at least 4 homes destroyed
Evacuations: Unknown
———————————————————————————
Name: Thomas Fire
Location: Ventura and Santa Paula
Acres burned: approx. 65,000
Containment: Zero percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: 150 homes destroyed; up to 12,000 more structures threatened
Evacuations: 27,000 homes evacuated. See map.
———————————————————————————
Name: Creek Fire
Location: Sylmar
Acres burned: Over 11,000
Containment: 0 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: Unknown number of structures destroyed
Evacuations: About 150,000 residents. See map.
———————————————————————————
Name: Rye Fire
Location: Santa Clarita
Acres burned: About 5,000
Containment: 5 percent
Structures destroyed or threatened: No structures reported destroyed
Evacuations: About 1,300 homes evacuated, with evacuations lifted about 6 p.m.