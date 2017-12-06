SKIRBALL FIREMandatory Evacuations Ordered, 405 Freeway Closed In Sepulveda Pass | Closures And Evacs THOMAS FIRE: Blaze Jumps 101 Freeway Between Ventura, Santa Barbara | Closures And Evacs CREEK FIRE: More Than 30 Homes Destroyed, Still No Containment  | Closures And Evacs MORE: School Closings  | Live Blog | Watch Live | Listen Live | Photo Gallery  | How You Can Help
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and thousands of residents forced to flee from multiple wildfires that have scorched the Southland.

Here’s how you can help those in need:

United Way of Ventura County
Donate online or text “UWVC” TO 4144

Humane Society of Ventura County
Financial donations can be made through the Humane Society’s website

American Red Cross of Ventura County
Text “REDCROSS” to 90999, visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to donate

Salvation Army of Ventura County
Donations for people affected by the fire can be made through the Salvation Army’s website or drop off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds

Ventura County Fire Department
Donations being accepted through Ventura County Fire’s Facebook page

Operation Gratitude
Operation Gratitude is collecting items for First Responders at 21100 Lassen Street, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Thursday and Friday, December 7th and 8th from 9am to 4pmItems needed:

  • Water/Sports/Energy Drinks
  • Snack/Protein Bars
  • Towels, Wipes, Hand Sanitizer
  • Sunscreen, Lotion, Lip Balm, Eye Drops
  • Cool-ties and Bandanas
